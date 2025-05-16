Richard Brian Mervine, 78, of California, MD passed away May 6, 2025, with his loving family at his side.He was born on November 27, 1946, in Baltimore, MD to the late Clare Richard Mervine and Claire Louise (nee: Shipley) Mervine.

Richard was raised in Baltimore County, MD and is a 1964 graduate of Woodlawn High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in June 1970 and served his country until his honorable discharge on April 30, 1971. He continued his service in the Army National Reserves until June 1975. He was employed his entire career as a proficient and skilled Information Technology Consultant with Constellation Energy (formerly Excellon, BG&E, and Calvert Cliffs) retiring in 2014. On August 2, 1979, after meeting the love of his life on a blind date, he married Jacqueline Anne Mervine in Annapolis, MD. Together, they celebrated over 45 wonderful years of marriage.

He was a teacher to many, having great patience and people skills, he not only taught his children, but also many of his colleagues. He was a life learner, always ready to learn new things, including taking on the challenge of fixing whatever was broken in the family home. He lived by the motto that there was no need to replace it, if it could be fixed. In retirement, he grew to love cycling, founding the Solomons Island Cycling Club, and serving as past treasurer for the group. He loved to take trips with his fellow cyclists, particularly enjoying the Gap Trail, C & O Trail and Pine Creek. He was always up for a new adventure. He was a very skilled quilter and member of the Patuxent River Quilting Guild. This hobby began with sewing kites and led to meticulous, detailed beautiful quilts for many of his family members. He and wife also enjoyed many travels.

In an addition to his beloved wife, Jacqueline, Richard is also survived by his children, Richard B. Mervine, Jr. (Denise) of Pasadena, MD and Stephanie C. Butler (Michael) of Hollywood, MD; siblings: Glenn J. Mervine of Oregan, Debbie Mervine of Livermore, CA, and Claire Schenebeck (Paul) of San Francisco, CA; grandchildren: Kelsey Clark, Christopher Beasley (Nichole), Allison Mervine; Tyler Mervine; and Ronessa Marshall; great-granddaughters: Lily Beasley, Abigail Beasley; grandson, Junah Beasley; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Kevin Clark.

Family will receive friends on May 21, 2025 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service held at 5:00 p.m. by Pastor Matt Pooley, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

