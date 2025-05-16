Harold Richard Starr, 68, of Drayden, MD passed away suddenly on May 10, 2025 in Callaway, MD.

Born June 2, 1956, in Harrisburg, PA to the late Paul Spencer Starr, Sr. and Revena Jane (nee: Bamberger) Starr.

Harold moved to St. Mary’s County with his parents at the age of 14 and is a 1974 graduate of Great Mills High School. He was employed for over 32 dedicated years with the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA), retiring as a Foreman. For many years was seen driving dump truck 100 for the SHA. He enjoyed shuffleboard and shooting pool and played many years on leagues all around St. Mary’s County. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially fishing with his son and brothers. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He had a strong family foundation, and often returned to Pennsylvania to visit with family members. He shared a close bond with his brothers, who were all local. He enjoyed family get-togethers and cookouts and was quite the grill master.

Harold is survived by his children: Mary Anne Ayala Santiago and Richard Corey Starr (Tara) of Ridge, MD; stepchildren, Joseph Johnson, Steven Henry, Kyle Henry; brothers: Paul S. Starr, Jr. (Debbie) of St. Inigoes, MD, Terry Lee Star (Hazel) of California, MD and Deane Law Starr (Charlene) of Lusby, grandchildren: Isabella Ayala, Connor Jensen, Sydney Ann Starr, and Treavon Reed; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Christopher Isaac Ayala.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a service officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral costs.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.