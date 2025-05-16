Gary Williams McCready, 69, of St. Leonard, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2025. Born in Prince Frederick, Maryland, on June 22, 1955, Gary was the beloved son of Virginia A. and Donas H. McCready. A lifelong resident of St. Leonard, Gary was a 1975 graduate of Calvert High School and a steadfast presence in the community he loved so deeply.

Gary’s life was rooted in faith, fellowship, and family. A lifelong member of Christ Church, he found both spiritual guidance and community among its congregation. He was also a longtime member of the former Optimist Club of St. Leonard, where he extended his generous spirit and helped support local youth and community initiatives.

Gary had a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures in life. He found joy in fishing, hunting, and cheering for his favorite teams—the Orioles, the Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins), and NASCAR. He cherished time spent with family and friends, whether helping with yardwork, sharing a meal, or enjoying good conversation. He especially loved visiting loved ones, going out to eat, and contributing to the well-being of those around him.

Gary is survived by his devoted parents, Virginia and Donas McCready, and his loving brothers, Donnie McCready (Joan) and Robbie McCready (JoAnn), all of St. Leonard. He was a proud and caring uncle to Nicole Foveaux (Brian), Jessica Lewis (Tim), Willie McCready (Melissa), and Heather Brady (Phil), and he adored his many great nieces and nephews, who held a special place in his heart. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Miss Bernice for the care and companionship she gave Gary.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gary’s life on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Lucretia Mann. Interment will be private. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chuck Zinn, Willie McCready, Tim Lewis, Michael Wegner, Phil Brady, and Brian Foveaux.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad or the Christ Church Comfort Givers. Arrangements are being handled by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Lusby, MD.

Gary will be remembered for his kind heart, steady presence, and the many ways he touched the lives of those who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.