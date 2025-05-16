May 1, 2025, in Solomons, MD.

Carolyn Travis Bonner, 88, of Lusby, MD, formerly of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2025, in Solomons, MD.

Born on September 12, 1936, in Grand Rivers, Kentucky, Carolyn was the beloved daughter of the late Frances and Carl Travis. She graduated from Anacostia High School in 1955 and after raising her family started a career as a talented Floral Designer with Giant Food, retiring in 2001. Her creativity and eye for beauty were hallmarks of her professional life and personal passions.

Carolyn was the wife of the late Robert A. Bonner, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1983. A nature enthusiast at heart, Carolyn found joy in bird watching, wildflowers, hiking, and being an active member of the Audubon Society. She also loved reading, painting, crafting, and watching figure skating, always savoring life’s quiet and beautiful moments.

Above all, Carolyn cherished her family. She is survived by her children: Robert C. Dameron of Callao, VA; Christine Bonner of Minot, ND; and Irene Greaves (John) of Lusby, MD. She also lovingly embraced her stepchildren: Robert J. Bonner of Vancouver, WA; Ronald Bonner (Kathy) of Concord, VA; and Russell Bonner, Sr. (Dottie) of Appomattox, VA. Her legacy lives on in her twelve grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son William P. Dameron, and her stepdaughter Jean Dean.

Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Southern Calvert Baptist Church, 12140 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by Dr. John Baldwin. Interment will be private.

Carolyn’s life was one of grace, quiet strength, and deep love for the natural world and her family. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered.