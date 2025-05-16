Brian Keith Brady, 58 of Lusby passed away at home on May 1, 2025 surrounded by those he loved. Born on February 18, 1967 in Prince Frederick, Brian was the youngest of four children born to William “Sonny” Brady and Shirley Brady. Brian is survived by his loving wife, Laurene; mother, Shirley; children Brandi Brady (Johnny), Bonnie Donahue (Jeff) and Bo Bowen (Heather); siblings Sandy Brady and Michael “Bear” Brady and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Sonny and brother, William “Billy” Brady.

Brian worked at the Nuclear Power Plant at Calvert Cliffs where he was known for his hard work, dedication and innovative thinking. Brian’s work ethic and commitment to excellence were truly inspiring.

Brian cherished family gatherings and created lasting memories with his loved ones. Brian had a passion for carpentry, mechanics, his Harley and golf, often spending his free time building and creating. His enthusiasm for life was contagious and he inspired many with his sense of humor and outgoing personality.

Brian was an active member of his church, Church by the Chesapeake and deeply devoted to his church family. Brian served as a volunteer with the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department because he believed in making a difference. His legacy of service to his church and community will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Those who knew Brian will remember his for his quick wit, laughter and unwavering support. He leaves behind a legacy of love that will endure in the hearts of his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Church by the Chesapeake, 3255 Broomes Island Rd, Port Republic, MD. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with the service to follow at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are encourage to Hospice of the Chesapeake. www.hospicechesapeake.org

Brian’s passing is a profound loss to all who knew him, but his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched.