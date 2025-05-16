Marion Barbara Chenoweth, 94, of Heathsville, VA passed away May 2, 2025 at her home. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband John Chenoweth, her father Herbert Lee Wicker, her mother Pearl Elizabeth Murphy, her brother Frank Wicker and brother Eddie Wicker. She is survived by her sister Bertha Hamilton, sister Donna Murphy, and her three children: Robert Lee Boswell (wife Susan), Linda Gail Saddler, and William Dale Boswell (wife Jane).

She is also survived by her Grandchildren Christine Humphreys (husband Kenneth), Kimberly Greenwell (husband Johnny), Patricia Garner (husband Jason), Lisa Perry (husband Jim), Michelle Aranda (husband Maurice), Nick Saddler, Josh Saddler, Misty Gibson (husband Ritchie), Jaclyn Fowler (husband Jimmy), Ryan Boswell (wife Crystal). She is also survived by 18 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday May 8, 2025, at the Rausch Funeral Homes, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens.