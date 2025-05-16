Brenda Darlene DeGroot, 67, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away May 5, 2025, at her home. Daughter of Joseph L. DiGiulian and Irene J. DiGiulian, Brenda was born on April 11, 1958.

Brenda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with or talking to family and friends daily. Brenda loved all the little babies, Crafting and country music, but most of all, she loved watching her grandson Koltyn play Little League baseball.

Brenda is survived by her husband, John C. DeGroot, daughter Valerie Stoneman and son Kyle Stoneman. Grandmother of Diamond, Koltyn and Hunter Stoneman, she is also survived by her brothers Ken DiGiullian and Joseph DiGiullian III and several nieces and nephews.

Brenda was predeceased by her sister Laurie Lago.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday May 13, 2025, from 5 until the time of funeral services, 7 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland. Interment is private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St Leonard Fire and Rescue Squad.