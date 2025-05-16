James L. Brown (Jim)

May 15, 2025

James L. Brown (Jim) passed away at Calvert County Nursing Center on Thursday, May 8th , 2025. James L. Brown was born in Front Royal, VA on June 30, 1960, to James L. Brown Sr. and Barbara Elaine Rowe. James grew up in Front Royal.

He has always enjoyed friends, fishing and the great outdoors. Jim was a volunteer firefighter at Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department and a contractor by trade. Jim is survived by his son Justin Brown

(Trish), his loving sister Barbara Lynn Brown, and his loving companion Darlene Jameson. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Brown, brother Robert Timothy Brown, and his parents James Brown Sr. and Barbara Elaine Brown.

Services
  • No Services Scheduled at This Time

No Services Available

 

Interment

  • Private

 

 

This entry was posted on May 15, 2025 at 10:55 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.