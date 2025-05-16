James L. Brown (Jim) passed away at Calvert County Nursing Center on Thursday, May 8th , 2025. James L. Brown was born in Front Royal, VA on June 30, 1960, to James L. Brown Sr. and Barbara Elaine Rowe. James grew up in Front Royal.

He has always enjoyed friends, fishing and the great outdoors. Jim was a volunteer firefighter at Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department and a contractor by trade. Jim is survived by his son Justin Brown

(Trish), his loving sister Barbara Lynn Brown, and his loving companion Darlene Jameson. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Amy Brown, brother Robert Timothy Brown, and his parents James Brown Sr. and Barbara Elaine Brown.