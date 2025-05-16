Katherine Eileen Quade, 85,

May 15, 2025

Katherine Eileen Quade, 85, a lifelong resident of Calvert County passed away May 8, 2025. She was born June 7, 1939, to Walter Willis and Madeline Catherine (Walsh) Williams. Katherine worked at Abner’s Crab House for over 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed shooting pool, playing darts, bowling, cards, and listening to country music.

Katherine is survived by her daughter Brandy Campbell and her husband Jerry of Prince Frederick as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her children Wayne, Willie, Peggy, Brenda, and Penny Bowen, and brothers Walter Jr., Gerald, and John Williams.

Services
  • Life Celebration Visitation

Friday, May 23, 2025
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

