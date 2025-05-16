Charles (Chuck) Gerard Wright II, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025, at the age of 69, surrounded by his loving family in their home. Born on December 1, 1955, in Washington, D.C., Chuck lived a life filled with love, adventure, and cherished moments with those closest to him.

Chuck is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughters Christina (Sammi Jo) and Shannon (Allen), and his beloved grandchildren Carson, Camden, Lee, Lexi, Tripp, and Tony; his stepmom Susan Wright; his sisters Dawn Josemans (Randy), Cathy Wright, Holly Jett (Jaime) and Katie Wright; his brother-in-laws Mac McConkey (Sue), Brian McConkey (Stephanie), Kelly McConkey (Kim), his sister-in-law Denise Thompson (Mark); nephews Kelly McConkey (Serah), Kyle, Kory & Kevin McConkey, Shaun & Joel McConkey; Garrett Josemans-Krause (Taylor), Travis, Collin and Ryan Jett, Landon and Ashton Flanary, Casey McConkey (Leah), Markie Thompson, Frankie Thompson (Bernalyn),Virgil Catterton (Lauren), nieces Mandi Vock (Zac), Nikki Pool (Eric), Kelsey Freeman (Chris), Brooke McConkey, Kalli Flanary and Deanna Josemans. Chuck was predeceased by his sister Deborah Miller, his father Charles Wright and his mother Dolores Beckwith. His family was the center of his universe, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Chuck graduated from Surrattsville High School and was working as a manager at MEMCO when he met his wife, Sharon. They had a wonderful marriage that lasted 49 years. As a driver and then sales manager for Pepsi for more than 30 years, Chuck built a career marked by dedication and hard work. Despite his many responsibilities, he always made time for his family. He loved the great outdoors, exploring new places, and sharing laughter and memories with those he loved. He was an avid hunter, spending most every weekend from October to January in Charlottesville, VA, deer hunting with his buddies. After he retired, he and Sharon bought an RV and traveled all around the U.S. with their friends for several months out of the year. He also cherished all the hours he spent on the sidelines watching his grandsons play soccer and football and his granddaughter dancing competitively. His grandchildren were truly the joy of his life and although his youngest grandson was too young for sports, they had a special relationship that brought Chuck immense joy. Chuck’s passing is a huge loss to all who knew him, but his enthusiasm for life and his outgoing personality will remain in the hearts and minds of everyone whose life he touched.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025 at Dunkirk Baptist Church, 11275 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk, MD. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the service at 5:00 p.m. A reception will follow, offering an opportunity for friends and family to share stories and memories of Chuck.