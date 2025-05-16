Florence E. Norris, 87, of Sherwood, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on May 9, 2025. She was born on April 20, 1938, in Pennsylvania to the late Nathan and Christina Cowan.

Florence dedicated 35 years of service to Verizon before retiring. She had a passion for reading, gardening, and spending time with children—especially her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles, shopping, traveling, and she cherished the time spent with her sisters. Florence embodied kindness and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Theodore “Ted” Norris; her children, Cynthia Hall, Karen Norris (Steve Clements), and Joseph Norris (Margaret); and her grandchildren, Jeffrey Hall (Ashlee), Justin Hall (Christina), James Killeen IV (Shannon), Jonathan Killeen (Lauren), Christina Clements, Casey Norris (Casey), and the late Joseph K. Norris, Jr. Florence also leaves behind her great-grandchildren: Emma and Lincoln Hall; Taylor, Bonnie, Lilah, Bennett, and Josie Killeen; and Abigail Norris.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens in Dunkirk.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to The Alzheimer’s Foundation at http://act.alz.org/goto/FENorris or TalbotHospice.org