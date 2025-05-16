Darlene W Bowen, a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother passed away on May 9, 2025, at the age of 76. She is survived by her husband William Bowen (married 55 years), children Ronald Bowen (Rebecca Bowen), Kelli Short (Douglas Short), grandchildren Taylor Kline (Trevor Kline), Matthew Short, Jacob Bowen, Collin Short, great grandchildren Savannah Short, Carter Kline, sisters Freda Gray and Annie Corrales, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Darlene was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothea Wolfe, Campbell Wilder, Colby Wilder, Cecil Wilder and Maxie Morgan.

Darlene was born in Rose Hill, Virginia on February 22, 1949. Her parents, Campbell and Ollie Wilder had 8 children, and she was number 6. Her family moved to Calvert County, MD in 1955. She graduated from Calvert High School in 1968. Darlene and William married on December 26, 1969.

Darlene retired from the Assessment Office in Prince Frederick, MD in 2010. She loved to decorate her home and plant flowers, but mostly she loved spending time with her family and friends. Her sense of humor and natural ability to make people laugh will be missed. Darlene loved with her whole heart.