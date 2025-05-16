Edward Frederick Hainke, Jr., 93, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on May 10, 2025 in Solomons, MD.

Born January 7, 1932 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Edward Frederick Hainke, Sr. and Ann B. Coski.

Edward attended Mount St. Joseph High School and the Maryland Institute College of Art. He served in the U.S. Navy from October 21, 1952 until August 7, 1954, during the Korean War. Edward worked for the U.S. Government at the Pentagon as a Division Chief for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Edward was preceded in death on February 9, 2024 by his wife, Elizabeth M. Hainke, whom he married on September 8, 1956 in Baltimore, MD.

Services will be private.