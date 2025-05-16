Albert Schwencer, 95, of Sunderland, passed away May 10, 2025 at his home surrounded by family. He was born December 26, 1929, in Battle Creek, MI to Albert J. and Irene Faye (Fruin) Schwencer. Al grew up in Springfield, MI and graduated from Springfield High School and later from Michigan Tech University. He married Barbara Williams on June 21, 1952, in Michigan and moved to District Heights, MD shortly after. Al and Barb proudly raised their five children on Senator Avenue. Al enjoyed a successful career as an electrical engineer and later as a nuclear engineer for the Department of the Navy, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

He was a former member of District Heights Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. After his retirement, Barb and Al moved to Sunderland in 1985 where they became active members of Trinity United Methodist Church. Al was also a member of the Prince Frederick Rotary Club where he served on the scholarship committee and was designated a Paul Harris Fellow for his engagement in the Rotary Foundation. Al volunteered as an election judge in Calvert County and enjoyed fishing on the North Blue Lake in Michigan, as well as spending time with his family.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Barbara Schwencer, children Richard Schwencer and his wife Jackie, Thomas Schwencer and his wife Karan, Barbara Jean Sowell and her husband Lee, Judith Winkler and her husband DJ, and John Schwencer along with 10 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Wanda King, brother Robert Schwencer and his wife Barbara, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his sister Irene Phelps and brother William Schwencer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Hospice of the Chesapeake at P.O. Box 838 Prince Frederick, MD 20678.