It is in a state of total devastation that we announce the sudden passing of Steven Anthony Hartling.

Steve was born in the Bronx, NY on January 17, 1977, and so leaves us at barely 48 years old. He attended school in the Lakeland School District a bit further upstate in NY, and then SUNY Oneonta, transferring to Salisbury State University in Maryland to complete his degree in Education. Steve served as a teacher and mentor to many students throughout the Maryland school system as a classroom teacher for 13 years, while continuing his own education by earning Masters degrees in Education and Mathematics. More recently Steve taught students from all around the state at the Camp Schmidt Outdoor Education Center, exploring the diverse ecology of the Chesapeake Bay. Steve was a naturalist, and always had a profound love of animals and the outdoors.

Steve is survived by his wife and soulmate Melissa Hartling, and their two sons Owen and Cole, as well as his parents James and Phyllis, brother James (Julia), sister Christine (Jason), sister-in-law Jenn (Rich), and father-in-law Skip. Steve was a loving uncle to Nina, Bryan, Julia, Henry, Madison, and Amelia, and was beloved by the entire extended family. Beyond the classroom and his work at Camp Schmidt, he was a football coach, a bartender in the community, a close friend and neighbor, and someone you could always rely on for a good laugh or a helping hand in a time of need. He will be remembered always.

A celebration of life will be held this summer. Details will be posted here and will be widely circulated, so please check back and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.