Owain Elliott Owens, III, 86, of Lothian, MD passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025. Elliott, as he was known, was born July 28, 1938, in Annapolis, MD, the only child of the late Owain Elliott Owens, Jr. and Myrtle Trott Owens, and was raised on the family farm in Bristol, now known as Lothian.

Elliott attended Southern High School and graduated in 1956. He also attended Towson University and graduated from the American Institute of Banking and the University of Oklahoma’s School of Banking. Elliott started his banking career in the bookkeeping department of the First National Bank of Southern Maryland. He later moved on in his career working and retiring from M&T Bank. After more than thirty years of service, he retired as an Executive Vice President.

Elliott met his future wife while in high school. They were married in August of 1959 and have shared more than sixty-five blissful years together. They have one daughter.

Elliott was a sportsman in the true sense of the word. He played football and baseball for Southern High School, playing the positions of quarterback and shortstop. He followed the Redskins and for many years has season tickets. He also enjoyed playing cards and cribbage. He and his friend, Bill Rinehart, had a perpetual cribbage game covering many years of family vacation trips together. They played on the beach, as well as in the back seat of the car while others drove. Elliott particularly enjoyed golf. Over his career he attained eight holes in one. He played Pebble Beach and several courses in Ireland. He loved the game. He went to the Masters in Augusta, GA several times. He also enjoyed watching golf on television. He was a founding member of the Old South Men’s Athletic Club and a member of The Cannon Club. He was also a longtime member of the Upper Marlboro Lions Club.

He is survived by his beloved wife Margaret, and their daughter Sheri Lea.

A viewing will be from 2-4 and 6-8 on Wednesday, May 14 at Rausch Funeral Home. The funeral will follow on Thursday, May 15 at St. James’ Parish at 11:00 AM. The family will have a Celebration of Life for close friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to St. James’ Parish Discretionary Fund.