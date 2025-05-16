George Herbert “Junior” Contee, Jr.

The world became a little less bright on May 12, 2025 with the passing of George “Junior” Contee.

George was born on September 3, 1938 to parents George H Contee Sr. and Alice Wallace. He attended Brooks High School. George and Bertha married on November 17, 1962.

George was a man of wisdom, kindness, and unwavering guidance. George was a devoted husband to Bertha Louise Contee and dedicated father of seven children, a grandfather of eight, a great-grandfather of six, and great-great-grandfather of two. He believed in the Power of Faith, family, hard work and dedicated his life to creating a loving and supportive home. George’s leadership, stories, and advice, will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.

As a master Cement Finisher, George spent the beginning of his career working under James L. Jones and then went on to start his own business, Contee Cement Finishing, for over 30 years, perfecting his craft. He took immense pride in his work and became a mentor to his sons passing along the torch as they went on to create Contee Brothers Cement Finishing.

George is survived by his wife Bertha Contee, children Beatrice Contee, Bernice Contee-Jones (Herbert), Bernard Contee, Doreen Contee-Wall (Bernard), Roberta Contee-Murray (Marvin), and George Contee III, grandchildren Shanell, Ryan, Diandra, Adrian, Joseph (Jennifer), Brea, Isaiah, and Taniya.

He was preceded in death by his father George H Contee Sr., his mother Alice Wallace, his brother Albert Contee, his sister Annie Mae Freeland, and son Ronald Contee.

George’s passing is a great loss to all who knew him, but his outgoing personality and infectious laughter will remain in the hearts of the many lives he touched.