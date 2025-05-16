Calvert County Earns CRS 7 Ranking, Reducing Flood Insurance Rates

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces Calvert County has earned a Class 7 rating under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS).

The CRS program offers reduced flood insurance rates for communities taking action to become more resilient to flooding. Calvert County’s new rating qualifies most policyholders for a 15% discount on their flood insurance premiums.

The BOCC adopted the 2024 Calvert County Flood Mitigation Plan as an amendment to the 2023 All-Hazard Mitigation Plan on July 30, 2024. As part of ongoing resilience efforts, Calvert County is actively updating its 2025 High Tide Flood Mitigation Plan, which will be finalized and reported in 2025 as required by state law.

The plan analyzes tidal flooding trends, identifies county vulnerabilities and proposes mitigation strategies. Integrating this plan into the All-Hazard Mitigation Plan will provide a more comprehensive approach to coastal resilience and the impact of natural and human-made hazards, as well as ensure the county remains eligible for federal disaster relief funding.



Citizens play an important role in shaping these efforts. Residents are encouraged to report instances of flooding through MyCoast, a platform that helps officials track and address flood prone areas at https://MyCoast.org/

For more information on the All-Hazard Mitigation Plan and ongoing flood mitigation efforts, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FloodMitigationPlan.

For an annual progress report of the prior Flood Mitigation Plan, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1926/Community-Rating-System. Calvert County follows federal floodplain regulations, performs public education on risk awareness and disaster preparedness, and coordinates mitigation planning across departments.

