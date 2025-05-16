Deputy Senatore and K-9 Karma on Patrol Following Completion of Handler Training for St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputy Joseph Senatore recently completed a six-week K-9 handler training program.

Deputy Senatore recently returned to patrol duty with his K-9 partner, Karma—a 16-month-old Czech German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

The team was assigned to patrol last week and has already contributed to a successful arrest that led to the recovery of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl pills.

“We are excited to welcome Deputy Senatore and K-9 Karma to the team,” said Captain Stephen Simonds, Patrol Community Services Commander. “Our K9 teams are a vital resource in keeping our communities safe, and we look forward to the continued success of this partnership.”

K-9 Karma is one of several specialized service dogs that assist the Sheriff’s Office in criminal investigations and public safety operations. These K-9 teams provide essential support in locating suspects, detecting illegal drugs, and tracking missing persons.

