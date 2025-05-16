Deputy Senatore and K-9 Karma on Patrol Following Completion of Handler Training for St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

May 16, 2025

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that Deputy Joseph Senatore recently completed a six-week K-9 handler training program.

Deputy Senatore recently returned to patrol duty with his K-9 partner, Karma—a 16-month-old Czech German Shepherd trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

The team was assigned to patrol last week and has already contributed to a successful arrest that led to the recovery of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl pills.

“We are excited to welcome Deputy Senatore and K-9 Karma to the team,” said Captain Stephen Simonds, Patrol Community Services Commander. “Our K9 teams are a vital resource in keeping our communities safe, and we look forward to the continued success of this partnership.”

K-9 Karma is one of several specialized service dogs that assist the Sheriff’s Office in criminal investigations and public safety operations. These K-9 teams provide essential support in locating suspects, detecting illegal drugs, and tracking missing persons.


