Hollywood Woman Arrested in St. Mary’s County After Assaulting and Pointing Loaded Firearm at Child

Antoinette Mitchell, 61, of Hollywood, is being held without bond following her arrest on multiple charges, including first-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

According to court documents, Mitchell was charged on May 13, 2025, following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred on May 10th, 2025.

Deputy B. Melton responded on May 12, 2025, to Willows Road in Lexington Park to assist Child Protective Services with an assault investigation.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with a 10-year-old female victim who resides with Mitchell. The child showed visible raised welts on her arms and stated that Mitchell, had struck her multiple times with a belt. The victim also reported that Mitchell attempted to strike her again the following day.

Court documents state that when the defendant’s husband, attempted to intervene, Antoinette Mitchell allegedly retrieved a firearm, pointed it at him, and threatened him. He reportedly believed she would “put a great big hole in me.” It is alleged that Mitchell then struck him in the ribcage with the barrel of the gun, leaving a visible injury.

Deputies later recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P .22 caliber rifle from Mitchell’s bedroom.

Mitchell faces the following charges:

First-Degree Assault (Felony)

Two Counts of Second-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

Second-Degree Child Abuse by a Custodian (Felony)

Use of a Firearm in a Felony or Violent Crime (Misdemeanor)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court. As of now, Mitchell remains in custody at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.