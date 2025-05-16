19-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Tree in Leonardtown

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 24410 Maypole Road in Leonardtown, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant trapped in the vehicle.

The patient was extricated in under 17 minutes from dispatch, with emergency medical personnel requesting a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 2, where they landed at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and transported the 19-year-old male to University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Flight medics were advised the patient was conscious and alert while appearing to be intoxicated and suffering from an open compound fracture.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

