Two Suspects Arrested After Theft of Fragrances at Waldorf Macy’s – Over $20,000 in Stolen Fragrances Recovered

On May 10, 2025, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals in connection with the theft of nearly $3,000 worth of perfume and cologne from Macy’s at the St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf. The suspects were later identified as Robert Lee Pettigrew, 52, of Brandywine, and Zatay Ejasia Owens, 26, of Bowie.

At around 6:03 p.m., Macy’s security contacted 911 to report a retail theft. The department store, located at 11200 Mall Circle, had been monitoring two individuals suspected of shoplifting. The suspects exited the store and crossed the street to Buffalo Wild Wings, where they were seen placing items into a blue SUV.

Two officers, already on duty at the mall, were dispatched. Additional backup responded and located both suspects inside the restaurant. The male suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended outside. The female suspect was escorted from the building carrying a green and cream-colored tote bag.

Officers recovered a large quantity of boxed fragrances at the scene. A citizen also informed officers that they had seen the suspects discard items near nearby trees. Officers found unopened perfume and cologne boxes in that area. The suspects were arrested without further incident.

A blue Range Rover parked nearby was identified as the suspects’ vehicle. Boxes of fragrances were visible through the windows, and the vehicle was towed for evidence processing. The SUV was registered to the male suspect.

During the arrest, officers found over $1,500 in cash on the male suspect and multiple debit cards in the female suspect’s possession.

A department store security manager, observing from the parking lot during a lunch break, stated that the suspects drew attention due to how quickly they walked from the store to their vehicle. After placing a tote bag into their SUV, they re-entered the store.

While inside, the male suspect was seen placing boxed perfumes into his pants, and then instructing the female suspect to turn around while he continued concealing items. The female suspect allegedly used her body to shield the male suspect’s actions. Both suspects exited the store without making any purchases.

A second store security employee confirmed these actions after monitoring the suspects via surveillance cameras. That employee stated that after leaving and stashing items in the SUV, the suspects returned to the store through the women’s shoes entrance. The employee reported seeing the male suspect place items into his pants and then into the tote bag carried by the female suspect, who was reportedly assisting by turning around to conceal him during the theft.

The security employee also stated they recognized the male suspect from a similar theft that occurred one to two weeks earlier. They reported that he wore the same clothing during the previous incident and that the female suspect was also present. In both cases, the targeted items were fragrances.

The female suspect agreed to speak with officers after receiving her Miranda warning. She claimed she did not know the male suspect well, saying they met while she was getting her hair done. According to her statement, he called her and invited her to go shopping, picking her up at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the blue Range Rover.

While at Macy’s, she said the male suspect began placing perfume bottles into his pants. She admitted that he also placed items into the tote bag she was carrying. “I don’t do this but he was my ride,” she stated. She said after leaving the store, he began discarding items in the grass and then instructed her to enter Buffalo Wild Wings with him. Once inside, she reported, he attempted to flee when police arrived.

Surveillance video reportedly captured both suspects entering Macy’s and heading directly to the fragrance department. The male suspect was seen hiding perfume and cologne in his pants. He then had the female suspect turn around so he could place more items into her bag while she stood nearby.

Recovered items from the arrest scene and the vehicle included:

Givenchy Gentleman Boisee Eau De Parfum – $203

Chanel Chance Eau De Parfum – $176

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum – $176

Dolce & Gabbana The One for Men (x2) – $332

Givenchy Pi Eau de Toilette – $119

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum – $220

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Body Oil – $136

Gentleman Eau de Toilette Spray (x3) – $357

Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum – $140

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette – $185

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Elixir Eau de Parfum – $175

Additional Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum Spray – $176

Another Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Parfum – $222

The total estimated value of these items is $2,902, all of which were recovered. Additional merchandise valued at nearly $20,000 was later retrieved from the vehicle after a search warrant was executed.

Both suspects have been charged with felony theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

They were released on personal recognizance on May 11, 2025, following appearances before a District Court commissioner.

Investigators are working to identify owners of the additional recovered merchandise. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Detective/Sgt. Feldman at 301-609-6451.