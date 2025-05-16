Waldorf Target Manager Admits to Stealing Over $250,000 in Years-Long Theft Ring – Over $31,000 in cash Recovered

Nicholas Owen Patton, 44, of Waldorf, is facing 30 theft charges after authorities say he stole over $38,000 in cash from a local Target store during a series of incidents that spanned more than two months.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for Charles County, Patton was arrested on May 16, 2025, after a comprehensive internal investigation by Target’s loss prevention staff and a criminal probe by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, 2025, an asset protection executive at Target contacted authorities to report suspected theft by an employee. The store leader told investigators he had identified “multiple cash shortages occurring” over the course of several months, all linked to the same employee’s closing shifts.

The executive provided law enforcement with surveillance footage showing Patton accessing the store’s cash office safe on numerous occasions. The footage allegedly shows Patton crouching in front of the safe, using his body to shield the opening, and then leaving with clenched fists and hand movements suggesting concealed items, followed by manipulating his pockets or waistband before exiting the building.

An officer with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the surveillance and confirmed the findings. Based on these observations, court documents state that the officer verified Patton was the only person with access and opportunity to commit the thefts on the dates in question.

Following his arrest in the Target parking lot on May 16, 2025, a search warrant was executed. Authorities recovered $6,150 in cash from Patton’s pants, and $25,814 in cash was located in a black safe inside his residence.

While initially declining to speak with authorities, Patton later agreed to an interview after being re-read his Miranda rights. During the interview, he allegedly admitted to stealing “approximately $250,000 to $300,000 from Target” over a period of several years, according to court filings.

Patton has been charged with:

Eight counts of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 (felony)

Twenty counts of theft of $100 to under $1,500 (misdemeanor)

One count of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 (felony)

One count of theft scheme: $25,000 to under $100,000 (felony)

All offenses occurred between February 21 and May 2, 2025, at the Target store located on Western Parkway in Waldorf.

Court documents outline the following confirmed thefts and amounts on specific dates:

Feb 21, 2025: $1,773

Feb 27, 2025: $786

Feb 28, 2025: $1,095

Mar 1, 2025: $1,082

Mar 2, 2025: $1,601

Mar 3, 2025: $1,754

Mar 6, 2025: $872

Mar 11, 2025: $1,486

Mar 13, 2025: $1,381

Mar 14, 2025: $1,006

Mar 15, 2025: $1,668

Mar 16, 2025: $1,089

Mar 18, 2025: $642

Mar 20, 2025: $779

Mar 25, 2025: $1,648

Mar 27, 2025: $1,184

Mar 28, 2025: $1,169

Mar 29, 2025: $1,232

Mar 30, 2025: $2,185

Apr 4, 2025: $1,839

Apr 12, 2025: $2,363

Apr 13, 2025: $1,996

Apr 14, 2025: $1,340

Apr 18, 2025: $1,493

Apr 21, 2025: $1,048

Apr 22, 2025: $824

Apr 23, 2025: $805

Apr 25, 2025: $1,334

May 2, 2025: $1,446

The cumulative amount confirmed stolen, as of May 2, 2025, was $38,920.08, according to the audit conducted by Target.

Patton was granted release on personal recognizance following his initial appearance, during which he waived his right to an attorney for the appearance but was advised of his right to seek legal representation for future proceedings. The court informed him of all potential penalties and required him to comply with all release conditions, including appearing at his scheduled trial and refraining from criminal activity while on release.

