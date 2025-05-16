Multiple Flown with Serious Injuries After 4-Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park, Police Investigating

On Friday, May 16, 2025, at approximately 4:24 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find 4-vehicles involved and confirmed two patients trapped in a 4-door Hyundai sedan with one suffering serious injuries.

A helicopter was requested to launch and land at the scene. Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 4 and Trooper 7 responded.

Volunteer firefighters from Bay District responded, arrived and extricated the trapped patients all in under 16 minutes from dispatch.

Trooper 7 and Trooper 4 transported one patient each to area trauma centers. The operator of the truck denied transport. One additional patient from another vehicle was transported to an area hospital. A fifth patient was not believed to be transported.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision, however, witnesses told SMNEWSNET the Hyundai sedan was stationary at a red light in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road at the FDR Boulevard intersection, when the Ford pickup truck reportedly never hit the brakes and struck the Hyundai from behind, resulting in the Hyundai being pushed into the Honda SUV, with the truck then striking a Volkswagen Jetta which had a green light and was travelling onto Three Notch Road from FDR Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided when they become available.

