White Plains Woman Charged After Alleged Gun Threat During Domestic Argument in Charles County

Barbara Nate Farmer, 40, of White Plains, was arrested and charged following a domestic altercation that escalated into a firearm-related incident in the early hours of Friday, May 16, 2025, according to court documents from the District Court for Charles County.

Farmer is facing three criminal charges: first-degree assault (CR 3-202), second-degree assault (CR 3-203), and reckless endangerment (CR 3-204(a)(1)). The arrest was made by Trooper First Class (TFC) Sabock of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack, who responded to the situation around 2:51 a.m.

According to the Statement of Probable Cause, the incident was recorded on body-worn camera and occurred after Farmer allegedly followed an adult male victim—identified as her boyfriend—during a verbal dispute that began at his residence.

The male victim told TFC Sabock that he had been working at his shop when a friend contacted him for a ride. After driving the friend home and returning to his own house to deliver parts for an upcoming job, he said his girlfriend, identified in court documents as Barbara Nate Farmer, arrived unexpectedly and began yelling and arguing with him. He stated they left the location and were followed by Farmer in a separate vehicle.

The man reported that when they pulled into the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Route 227 and Route 301, the argument escalated and Farmer “pulled a firearm out on him.” He said the argument continued while driving northbound on Route 301, and after making a U-turn at Prime Street Grill, both vehicles proceeded south to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. There, the male victim entered the building and informed Sergeant Edelen that he had been involved in an altercation during which Farmer allegedly brandished a firearm.

Sergeant Edelen recovered a black Taurus 9mm handgun, from the pocket behind the front seat of Farmer’s vehicle. Farmer was found to have a valid concealed carry permit and the firearm was registered in her name, according to a verification made through the Maryland Gun Center.

Farmer provided her version of events to police, stating that she and the male victim had gotten into a verbal argument, and she had followed him to the Shell gas station where another verbal confrontation occurred. She acknowledged having the firearm but stated that it was kept in the front pocket of her hoodie during the incident and denied pulling it out.

After reviewing the case, State’s Attorney John Stackhouse advised police to charge Farmer with the three offenses listed. Farmer was arrested and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

According to court records, Farmer appeared before a judicial officer the same day and was released on her own recognizance without having to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Charles District Court.