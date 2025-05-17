Six First Responders Airlifted, Three Others Hospitalized After Fatal CO Exposure in St. Mary’s County

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, at 3:58 a.m., a resident in the 22000 block of Ventura Way in California, Maryland, called 911 reporting difficulty breathing. This dispatched one ambulance, one medic unit, and the fire department to the scene.

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance 389, staffed by two personnel, responded alongside a medic unit and four firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department on Rescue Engine 92. They arrived on scene around 4:04 a.m.

At approximately 4:21 a.m., first responders began experiencing symptoms of distress. Firefighters used a gas meter, which detected carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million (ppm) inside the residence. They requested the incident be upgraded, prompting the dispatch of additional firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Despite exhibiting symptoms, firefighters began evacuating the residence along with nearby homes and reported that CPR was in progress on an adult male patient. During further investigation of the home, responders discovered a running vehicle inside a closed garage. As additional medical personnel arrived, multiple medevac helicopters were requested due to the worsening condition of several first responders.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 2, Trooper 4, and Trooper 7, which landed nearby. The helicopters transported four firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and both EMTs to area trauma centers for hyperbaric chamber treatment, further evaluation, or as a precaution.

In addition to the six first responders airlifted, one St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy, one Bay District Volunteer Firefighter, and one civilian were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and precautionary care.

All nearby residents and additional first responders were evaluated on-site. Eight firefighters, four children, and five adults declined transport or did not require treatment.

After over 30 minutes of CPR, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Maryland State Police, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies responded to assist with the ongoing investigation. Fire and rescue personnel from St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s Counties also responded after a Mass Casualty Incident was declared.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

is a medical device used in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). It involves breathing 100% oxygen in a pressurized environment, which helps to increase the amount of oxygen delivered to the blood and tissues. This can be beneficial for various conditions, including decompression sickness, carbon monoxide poisoning, and non-healing wounds.)

PPM – Health effects and symptoms from Carbon Monoxide (CO) are based on the different levels and length of exposure as well as the patients age and health condition. The concentration of CO is measured in parts per million (ppm). The exposure of CO in the range from 1 to 70 ppm are uncertain but most people will not experience any noticeable symptoms. As the level of CO rises, and remains above 70 ppm, symptoms become more noticeable and patients may have headaches, fatigue, and nausea. As CO levels increase even more to above 150 to 200 ppm, the concentration can become deadly if its persistent and patients will have disorientation, unconsciousness, or even death.

In August of 2019, firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River saved the lives of 3 adults and 1 dog in Lexington Park – More information here.

June 2022, Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to a residence which left two hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

November 2023, two children were flown to trauma centers due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a gas generator left running in the residence.

Our First Responders urge citizens to take these steps to protect yourself and your household from CO poisoning. Using alternative sources of power, such as a generator, can cause carbon monoxide (CO) to build up in a home and poison the people and animals inside. Never use a generator inside an enclosed space, inside your home, basement or an attached garage, as carbon monoxide fumes can build up. Read more here.

Every year, at least 430 people die in the U. S. from accidental CO poisoning. Approximately 50,000 people in the U.S. visit the emergency department each year due to accidental CO poisoning. Read more here.

