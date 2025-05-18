35-Year-Old Male Airlifted to Trauma Center After Plane Crashes in Potomac River

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, at approximately 4:09 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Virginia and Maryland responded to the Potomac River in the area of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division in Virginia, for the reported downed aircraft with fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported a plane crashed into the water with the plane being on fire.

Fire and rescue personnel from NDW Dahlgren, Stafford County, Colonial Beach, King George, along with Charles County Fire and Rescue Departments, Charles County Dive Team Rescue Boats and HAZMAT/Mass Casualty teams responded to assist.

First arriving units located the 2019 Seamax M-22 aircraft nose down in the water with crews finding the single occupant was rescued and removed from the water by a good Samaritan in a fishing boat. The patient was transported to awaiting medical personnel, where a helicopter was requested a short time later.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded and landed nearby with helicopter Trooper 7.

The experienced 35-year-old U.S. Navy pilot was airlifted to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Naval District Washington Command are investigating. Recovery of the aircraft will be performed in the morning of Sunday, May 18th, 2025.

No other injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.