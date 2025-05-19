Solid Waste Tree Debris Disposal Fee in Calvert County Waived Through May 24th, 2025

The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will allow Calvert County residents to dispose of tree debris, including limbs, branches and logs no larger than 5 feet in length, for free at the Appeal Landfill through Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The Appeal Landfill is located at 401 Sweetwater Road Lusby, MD 20657. Debris drop off is available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Firewood will not be accepted.

This temporary service is being offered to residents only to safely dispose of debris caused by the recent storm. Proof of Calvert County residency is required. All commercial customers are advised that chargeable rates will apply, and debris can only be disposed of at the Appeal Landfill.

After May 24, citizens can drop off tree and yard debris at the Appeal Landfill but will be charged a disposal fee. Citizens can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SolidWasteandRecycling for landfill and convenience center locations, hours of operation and accepted materials.

