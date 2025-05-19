Citizens Fortunately Escape Injury After Large Tree Falls Into Residence

On Friday, May 16, 2025, at approximately 11:37 p.m., firefighter and emergency medical services responded to the 27000 block of Birch Manor Circle in Mechanicsville, for the reported tree into a residence with one injured.

911 callers reported a large tree fell on the house with something striking her daughters back which was now causing back pain.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a large tree into the home which caused significant damage that ended up condemning the residence.

The patient signed care refusal forms on scene after being evaluated.

SMECO and our First Responders worked night and day to restore power, remove trees and respond to numerous calls of service which left over 9,000 citizens without power after the severe storms passed through.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

