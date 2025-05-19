CSM Congratulates 80 Health Career Readiness Graduates

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students pursuing careers in health care were celebrated May 8 at the La Plata Campus during the college’s Health Career Readiness Recognition ceremony.

Eighty students were recognized for completing programs this year in: Veterinary assistant; certified medical administrative assistant; health information system; certified nutrition coach; certified personal training; Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Geriatric Nursing Assistant (GNA); dental assistant; phlebotomy technician; certified clinical medical assistant; and medical laboratory technology.

“Tonight, we celebrate more than your academic accomplishments,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson told students at the ceremony. “We celebrate your commitment to entering fields that improve lives and strengthen communities. These professions require not only technical knowledge, but also compassion, patience, and resilience. Your success reflects all of those qualities.”

The Health Careers certifications represent a wide range of in-demand and high-impact healthcare career fields. The 10 certified occupations are projected to grow faster than average through 2033, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, accounting for hundreds of thousands of job openings across the nation.

“Your skills are needed, your work matters, and your future is full of opportunity,” Wilson added.

“We know that many of you balanced school with jobs, families, and other responsibilities and reaching this moment is a tremendous accomplishment. So, take pride in what you have accomplished and enjoy every moment of this recognition. You have earned it,” Wilson said.

“Whether your next steps include entering the workforce, continuing your education, or pursuing new certifications, you are well prepared for the path ahead,” she said.

Certified Clinical Medical Assistant:

Olivia Bruns

Jaelynn Murray

MarQuita Williams

Morgen Boone

Courtney Smith

Certified Medical Administrative Assistant:

Alexandra Fisher

Michelle Higgs

Remy Jones

Z’Khyia Lucas

Amanda Morris

Certified Nutrition Coach:

Sara Allwine

Isabelle Anastasi

Trent Barbour

Linwood Earl Battle III

Joyellen Beck

Jenelle Champ

Chris Cooley

Joshuah Dawson

Brandon Estep

Nicholas Finamore

Dylan Hannah

Dakota Headley

Chancellor Howard

Acouyai Jackson

Brennan Krex

James McGlone

Lamont Odum

Deborah Osvatics

Christopher Pereira

Dominic Queen

Lexi Reeder

Anthony Segarra

William Thomas

Braeden Tiralla

Victor Torres

Brandon Wible

Certified Personal Training:

Trent Barbour

Chancellor Howard

Ava Kane

Nyla Parker

Zoi Whitsett

CNA/GNA:

Cayla Kriner

Rebekah Lamers

Kailey Mundo

Ciara Queen

Nyeshia Swailes

Owen Whalen

Alena Wilkinson

Lia Willis

Dental Assistant:

Camryn Eckard

Lindsay Fletcher

Ariel Mcclain

Thu Nguyen

Christine Prigge

Jacob Quasney

Health Information System:

Caniesha Barnes

Michele Gibson

Krisann Mullican

Medical Laboratory Technology:

Haven Kloiber-Hirshman

Fiona Ross

Phlebotomy Technician:

Cassidy Conte

Arianna Rice

Victoria Young

Hannah Robinson

Veterinary Assistant:

Regann Ambrister

Chelsea Bassford

Danay Bowens

Kayani Dalton

Maya Dupree

Samuel Fahey

Dy’men Fisher

Brionna-Aujae Gantt

Svenna Gonzalez-Escalante

Jayla Jones

Abbygael Mirando

Katelynn Mueller

Maura Stephens

Josie Weaver

Samantha Wood

Kaylee Wynne

For more photos of the ceremony, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/spring25hcrr.