CSM Congratulates 80 Health Career Readiness Graduates

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students pursuing careers in health care were celebrated May 8 at the La Plata Campus during the college’s Health Career Readiness Recognition ceremony.
Eighty students were recognized for completing programs this year in: Veterinary assistant; certified medical administrative assistant; health information system; certified nutrition coach; certified personal training; Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) and Geriatric Nursing Assistant (GNA); dental assistant; phlebotomy technician; certified clinical medical assistant; and medical laboratory technology.
“Tonight, we celebrate more than your academic accomplishments,” CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson told students at the ceremony. “We celebrate your commitment to entering fields that improve lives and strengthen communities. These professions require not only technical knowledge, but also compassion, patience, and resilience. Your success reflects all of those qualities.”
The Health Careers certifications represent a wide range of in-demand and high-impact healthcare career fields. The 10 certified occupations are projected to grow faster than average through 2033, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, accounting for hundreds of thousands of job openings across the nation.
“Your skills are needed, your work matters, and your future is full of opportunity,” Wilson added.
“We know that many of you balanced school with jobs, families, and other responsibilities and reaching this moment is a tremendous accomplishment. So, take pride in what you have accomplished and enjoy every moment of this recognition. You have earned it,” Wilson said.
“Whether your next steps include entering the workforce, continuing your education, or pursuing new certifications, you are well prepared for the path ahead,” she said.
Certified Clinical Medical Assistant:
- Olivia Bruns
- Jaelynn Murray
- MarQuita Williams
- Morgen Boone
- Courtney Smith
Certified Medical Administrative Assistant:
- Alexandra Fisher
- Michelle Higgs
- Remy Jones
- Z’Khyia Lucas
- Amanda Morris
Certified Nutrition Coach:
- Sara Allwine
- Isabelle Anastasi
- Trent Barbour
- Linwood Earl Battle III
- Joyellen Beck
- Jenelle Champ
- Chris Cooley
- Joshuah Dawson
- Brandon Estep
- Nicholas Finamore
- Dylan Hannah
- Dakota Headley
- Chancellor Howard
- Acouyai Jackson
- Brennan Krex
- James McGlone
- Lamont Odum
- Deborah Osvatics
- Christopher Pereira
- Dominic Queen
- Lexi Reeder
- Anthony Segarra
- William Thomas
- Braeden Tiralla
- Victor Torres
- Brandon Wible
Certified Personal Training:
- Trent Barbour
- Chancellor Howard
- Ava Kane
- Nyla Parker
- Zoi Whitsett
CNA/GNA:
- Cayla Kriner
- Rebekah Lamers
- Kailey Mundo
- Ciara Queen
- Nyeshia Swailes
- Owen Whalen
- Alena Wilkinson
- Lia Willis
Dental Assistant:
- Camryn Eckard
- Lindsay Fletcher
- Ariel Mcclain
- Thu Nguyen
- Christine Prigge
- Jacob Quasney
Health Information System:
- Caniesha Barnes
- Michele Gibson
- Krisann Mullican
Medical Laboratory Technology:
- Haven Kloiber-Hirshman
- Fiona Ross
Phlebotomy Technician:
- Cassidy Conte
- Arianna Rice
- Victoria Young
- Hannah Robinson
Veterinary Assistant:
- Regann Ambrister
- Chelsea Bassford
- Danay Bowens
- Kayani Dalton
- Maya Dupree
- Samuel Fahey
- Dy’men Fisher
- Brionna-Aujae Gantt
- Svenna Gonzalez-Escalante
- Jayla Jones
- Abbygael Mirando
- Katelynn Mueller
- Maura Stephens
- Josie Weaver
- Samantha Wood
- Kaylee Wynne
For more photos of the ceremony, visit https://csmphoto.zenfolio.com/spring25hcrr.