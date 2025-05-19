Calvert County Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing for the Master Plan of Town Centers Chapters One & Two

The Calvert County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on May 21 at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, to receive public comment on the Master Plan of Town Centers.

The hearing will focus on Chapter One: Town Centers and Chapter Two: Prince Frederick Town Center.

These draft chapters align with the December draft Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan Update, which incorporated comments from agencies, departments and the public during the 90-day comment period from June 27 to Sept. 25, 2024.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or participate by phone (audio only):

Toll-free: 301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 858 5579 4151

Passcode (if asked): #

To provide comment: *9

The public hearing will be streamed live on Comcast channel 99, and 1070 HD and the Calvert County Government YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@CalvertCountyGov. Recorded meetings can be watched on demand at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings or www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Interested persons are encouraged to view the draft chapters in their entirety at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings or by contacting the Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600 ext. 2356, or by emailing [email protected].

Individuals may submit written comments in advance of the public hearing to [email protected] or by mail to the Planning Commission, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20. Written comments will also be accepted at the public hearing until close of the record; those providing comment at the hearing are encouraged to bring 15 copies of the comments to provide the Planning Commission, staff and the media.

For questions or additional information, contact Tay Harris, long-range planner, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2333, or by email at [email protected].

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.