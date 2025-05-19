Racetrax Aficionado Takes Home Second Large Racetrax Prize!

An avid Lottery player from Calvert County just brought home his second big Racetrax prize. On May 8, he randomly selected a different set of horses to play than normal, and as a result, he crossed the finish line with a $46,734.50 prize on a Superfecta Wheel bet.

The two-time Racetrax winner bought his ticket at Rod ‘N’ Reel in Calvert County. He selected horses 1, 7, 8, 9, and 10 for 20 races. On the 16th race, horses 7, 8, 9, and 10 crossed the finish line in that exact order.

When he checked the website later that evening, he saw he was a winner and initially thought that he won a prize for $93,469. Then he remembered that he only made a $.50 bet, thus giving him half that amount.

Still pleasantly surprised by his second big Racetrax win, he called a few close friends to share the news. In 2024, he won more than $78,000 playing the same game.

The retiree worked for the federal government for 32 years. He plans to use his winnings to pay some bills, and save the rest. In his spare time, he enjoys watching movies and sports.

Rod ‘N’ Reel at 4160 Mears Avenue in Chesapeake Beach will receive a $467.34 bonus for selling a winning Racetrax ticket worth $46,734.50.