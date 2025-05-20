Two Victims Shot and One Suspect Fatally Shot After Alleged Attempted Car Break-Ins

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit assumed the investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the town of Fairmount Heights this weekend. The decedent is identified as 30-year-old Edward Coates III of Temple Hills.

On May 18, 2025, at approximately 4:00 am, officers responded to the 5700 block of J Street where they encountered two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Officers also located Coates outside with multiple injuries to include a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a hospital.



The preliminary investigation revealed Coates was in the neighborhood attempting to break into cars. He and the male shooting victim encountered each other outside. Coates, who was armed with a gun, chased the male victim around a house where they got into a physical struggle over the weapon. Occupants in the home came outside to intervene.

During the struggle, multiple shots were fired, and the two victims were struck. One of the occupants eventually gained control of the weapon and shot Coates.

The Homicide Unit has been in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office. All parties have been identified, and at this time, there are no charges filed in this case.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Fairmount Heights.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0026461.