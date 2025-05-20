Charles County Schools to Host End-of-Year Promotion and Celebratory Events – 2025

Charles County Public elementary and middle schools have coordinated celebratory events for students who are transitioning to middle or high school, as well as those moving on from prekindergarten and kindergarten.

The following is a list of dates and activities schools have planned for the end of the year. Parents should contact their child’s school directly to confirm specific details, including event times and if the events are open for parent/family participation.

Note: These events are open to parents and the school community through invitation only.

Information about CCPS high school graduations is posted on the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/quick-links/graduation-2025.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. Prekindergarten classroom celebrations and Popsicles with Parents: June 11. Kindergarten classroom celebrations and picnic: June 12. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: May 16. Fifth-grade classroom celebrations/awards and picnic: June 10.

Berry Elementary School. Prekindergarten Sweet Endings event, awards and treats: June 11. Kindergarten picnic, games and certificates: June 6. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: June 5. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment event: June 11.

Billingsley Elementary School. Prekindergarten end-of-year celebrations: June 10. Kindergarten celebration events and picnic: June 4. Fifth-grade celebration with awards and picnic: June 5.



Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School. Prekindergarten Mark the Moment picnic: June 9. Kindergarten Mark the Moment picnic: June 10. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment event: June 11. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment cookout: June 12.

Dr. James Craik Elementary School. Prekindergarten performances, picnic and certificates: June 11. Kindergarten Mark the Moment activities: June 13. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment celebrations and picnic: June 12.

William A. Diggs Elementary School. Prekindergarten water play day, picnic: June 4. Kindergarten fun day: June 6. Fifth-grade dance: May 15. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment picnic and cheer out: June 12.

Early Learning Center, La Plata. Prekindergarten (Prek-3 and Prek-4) field day: June 6. Prekindergarten (Prek-4) Mark the Moment activities: June 5, 9 and 10.

Early Learning Center, Waldorf. Prekindergarten (Prek-3 and Prek-4) classroom celebrations and picnic: June 10.



Gale-Bailey Elementary School. Prekindergarten picnic: June 10. Kindergarten awards: June 6. Fifth-grade picnic and awards ceremony: June 12. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: June 12.

F.B. Gwynn Educational Center. SOAR family picnic day: June 3. Prekindergarten family picnic day: June 10. EA program family picnic: June 11.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School. Prekindergarten family fun day: June 10. Kindergarten family fun day: June 10. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment picnic, kickball game and Piccowaxen procession: June 11.



Indian Head Elementary School. Prekindergarten Popsicles with Parents event: June 11. Kindergarten beach ball picnic: June 11. Mark the Moment fifth-grade picnic and certificates: June 12.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School. Prekindergarten class celebrations: June 10. Kindergarten class celebrations: June 11. Fifth-grade awards ceremony: June 12.

· Malcolm Elementary School. Prekindergarten, kindergarten and fifth-grade promotion parade: June 4. Prekindergarten and kindergarten fun stations and awards: June 2 (rain date: June 4). Kindergarten family dance: June 5. Fifth-grade outdoor activities and picnic: June 5. Fifth-grade sneaker dance: June 6. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment events: June 10.

T.C. Martin Elementary School. Prekindergarten Mark the Moment classroom celebrations: June 2. Kindergarten Mark the Moment picnic: June 4. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment celebration and picnic: June 5. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: June 12.

Mary H. Matula Elementary School. Prekindergarten picnic and certificates: June 9. Kindergarten classroom celebrations and Popsicles with Parents: June 6. Fifth-grade staff, parent and student kickball game, class celebrations and picnic: June 10.

Arthur Middleton Elementary School. Prekindergarten Popsicles with Parents: June 2. Kindergarten Mark the Moment event: June 3 (Taylor/Veizaga). Kindergarten Mark the Moment event: June 4 (Byers/Saguid). Kindergarten Mark the Moment event: June 5 (Hamilton/Phelps). Fifth-grade Mark the Moment event: June 11.

Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School. Prekindergarten Popsicles with Prek: June 11. Kindergarten picnic with parents: June 6. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment activities: June 11.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. Prekindergarten garden party/picnic: May 23. Kindergarten performance, field day games and picnic: June 10. Fifth-grade family kickball game and picnic: June 6. Fifth-grade “Walk Through Their Years:” June 12.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School . Prekindergarten breakfast with parents and certificates: June 10. Kindergarten celebration activities and picnic: June 9. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment activities: June 12.

. Mary B. Neal Elementary School. Prekindergarten awards and picnic: June 11. Kindergarten awards and picnic: June 12. Fifth-grade kickball with parents: June 5. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment assembly: June 10.

J.C. Parks Elementary School . Prekindergarten Popsicles with Parents: June 5. Kindergarten end-of-year program: June 9. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: June 7. Fifth-grade cookout: June 10. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment celebration: June 12.

. J.P. Ryon Elementary School. Prekindergarten picnic and Popsicles with Parents: May 28. Kindergarten’s Last Rodeo picnic with parents: May 27. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment certificate celebration and picnic: May 30. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: May 30.

Eva Turner Elementary School. Prekindergarten Mark the Moment activities: June 10. Kindergarten Mark the Moment activities and picnic: June 10. Fifth-grade Mark the Moment activities: June 9. Fifth-grade Summer Jam: June 13.

William B. Wade Elementary School. Prekindergarten classroom celebrations, lunch with parents: June 9. Kindergarten classroom celebrations: June 10. Fifth-grade awards and picnic: June 11. Fifth-grade Sneaker Ball: May 16.



Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis Middle School. Eighth-grade field trip: May 23. Eighth-grade semi-formal dance: May 30. Eighth-grade Final Falcon Farewell and celebration: June 13.



John Hanson Middle School. Eighth-grade field trip: May 16. Eighth-grade formal dance: June 6. Eighth-grade cookout, family activities: June 11.

Matthew Henson Middle School. Eighth-grade field trip: May 16. Eighth-grade picnic: June 12. Eighth-grade celebration: June 11.

Mattawoman Middle School. Eighth-grade field trip: May 16. Eighth-grade semi-formal dance: May 30. Eighth-grade picnic and field day: June 10. Eighth-grade awards programs: June 11-12.

Phoenix International School of the Arts (PISOTA) Eighth-grade field trip: May 9. Eighth-grade semi-formal dance: May 30. Eighth-grade Mark the Moment awards: June 10. Eighth-grade Mark the Moment cookout: June 11.

Piccowaxen Middle School. Eighth-grade semi-formal dance: May 16. Eighth-grade field trip: May 23. Eighth-grade Mark the Moment awards and cookout: June 11.

General Smallwood Middle School. Eighth-grade field trip: May 23. Eighth-grade semi-formal dance: May 30. Schoolwide picnic, all grades: June 10. Eighth-grade Mark the Moment activities: June 12.

Milton M. Somers Middle School. Eighth-grade dance: May 9. Eighth-grade Mark the Moment celebration, picnic, outdoor games and activities: June 12.

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. Eighth-grade field trip: May 23. Eighth-grade dance: June 6. Eighth-grade awards: June 10. Eighth-grade cookout: June 11. Eighth-grade Mark the Moment activities: June 12.



