St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Announces 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Northern Senior Activity Center

The community is invited to join the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) in celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Northern Senior Activity Center.

The celebration will take place on Tuesday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Northern Senior Activity Center, located at 29655 Charlotte Hall Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

The event will feature a recognition ceremony, live music, light refreshments, and a special open house tour highlighting the center’s history and its impact on the community. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact MarieNoelle Lautieri with DAHS at: [email protected] or at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3101.

For more information on DAHS, please visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging or follow on social media at: Facebook.com/SMCDAHS for regular updates.