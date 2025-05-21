State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling Selected to “Maryland’s Top 100 Women”

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling has been named to The Daily Record’s 2025 Top 100 Women list, a prestigious honor that recognizes high-achieving women who lead through exceptional professional accomplishments, community service, mentorship, and outstanding leadership.

Sterling’s nomination was driven by those who have worked alongside her throughout her career, including prosecutors, law enforcement officers, agency partners, and members of the community who praised her for her unwavering ethics, enduring commitment to public service, and tireless work ethic.

“Jaymi epitomizes the values of leadership and civic responsibility,” said a fellow prosecutor from Sterling’s tenure in Anne Arundel County. “Jaymi took on some of the most difficult and violent cases with skill and compassion, always standing up for victims and ensuring they have a voice in the process.”

As State’s Attorney, Sterling has led efforts to modernize her office, implement innovative victim support services, and strengthen partnerships with law enforcement. According to a senior law enforcement officer, “She has been instrumental in helping us improve both our case preparation and community outreach. She doesn’t just lead from the courtroom—she shows up, she listens, and she works with us.”



Nomination letters also cited Sterling’s deep community involvement, from leading “Shop with a Cop” to mentoring young women through sports and youth programs. “She’s not just a prosecutor—she’s a visible, trusted figure in the community,” said one nominator. “Whether it’s volunteering at local events or advocating in Annapolis for public safety laws, Jaymi always goes the extra mile.”

“Sterling made history as the first woman elected as State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County,” said one St. Mary’s County resident. “She’s not only a trailblazer but also a mentor to many. She sets a powerful example for young women—especially those pursuing leadership in male-dominated fields—showing them that success is possible with integrity, excellence, and a commitment to lifting others as you lead.”

Sterling believes mentoring is both an opportunity and responsibility. “Most of us are here because someone mentored us,” said Sterling. “It’s our duty to engage, teach, listen, and prepare the next generation—not just for success, but also the challenges they may face.”

The Maryland’s Top 100 Women award honors women who make a measurable impact. Sterling’s peers and partners agree: her impact is both measurable and meaningful.

For more information about Maryland’s Top 100 Women, please visit www.thedailyrecord.com.