No Injuries Reported After Pickup Truck Strikes Tractor-Trailer in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 6:36 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one subject possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck and semi-truck involved in a rear-end style collision with no entrapment.

Both operators denied any injuries, with all fire and rescue personnel being placed in service within 15 minutes.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision. Expect minor delays in the area for the next 30 minutes.

