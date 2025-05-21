UPDATE: Valley Lee Man Dead After Head-on Collision in Leonardtown

UPDATE: The decedent has been identified as Timothy Berry, 53 of Valley Lee, MD.

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 7:17 a.m., patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment in the area of Point Lookout Road and St. Margarets Drive in Leonardtown.

Due to the severity of the crash, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was contacted and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Charles Latham, 48, of Lexington Park, was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a southbound 2011 Ford Econoline van head-on.

Latham was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center for treatment. The driver of the van was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, a medical emergency is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it and has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Cpl. Rachael Owens at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108, or via email at [email protected]



Further updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE @ 8:10 a.m.: Patient has been extricated.

UPDATE @ 7:50 a.m.: Trooper 7 is landing nearby with flight medics being requested to the scene to provide blood.

Expect Point Lookout Road to be closed for the next 4 to 6 hours. Use Medley’s Neck Road, Fairgrounds and St. Andrew’s Church Road as alternate routes of travel as police will continue to investigate the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available. This is the 4th serious crash in the county within the past 24 hours.