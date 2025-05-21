UPDATE: Police Investigating One Killed, One Transported to Trauma Center After Crash in Solomons

UPDATE 5/21/2025: On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 8 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving entrapment on southbound Solomons Island Road (Rt. 4) in the area of Creston Lane in Solomons.

Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles involved in the crash and determined that a passenger in one of the vehicles was deceased. Due to the severity of the incident, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 white Lincoln Town Car, operated by Lewis Bert Michaud, 66 of Lusby, was traveling northbound and attempted to cross southbound Rt. 4 toward Creston Lane. At the same time, a 2021 GMC operated by Lindsay Rae Kreuter, 34 of Lothian, was traveling southbound on Rt. 4 approaching Creston Lane.

According to statements from Mrs. Kreuter, the Lincoln crossed into her path, and she was unable to avoid a collision. The GMC struck the Lincoln on the passenger side.

The driver of the Lincoln, Mr. Michaud, was transported by ground to a local trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition. The passenger of the Lincoln was pronounced deceased at the scene; their identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Mrs. Kreuter was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center with injuries reported as stable.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Master Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact Master DFC Hardesty at 410-535-2800 or via email at [email protected].



On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 8:05 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Creston Lane in Solomons, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped and unresponsive.

Firefighters located one patient with serious injuries, a second patient with minor injuries, and declared the trapped patient deceased on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

SB Rt. 4 at Patuxent Point Parkway is completely shut down due to an auto accident and will be shut down for an extensive period of time. Police and Fire Department are on the scene and traffic is being diverted onto HG Trueman Rd. Expect major delays and consider alternate routes.