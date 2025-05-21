Motorcyclist Transported to Trauma Center After Crash in Park Hall

May 21, 2025

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 11:40 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Park Hall Road in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcyclist off the roadway with the operator conscious alert and breathing with a possible broken arm and other upper body injuries.

Emergency medical services consulted with an area trauma center due to the patients injuries and later transported the 22-year-old male by ambulance.

Police responded and investigated the collision. No other injuries were reported.




This entry was posted on May 21, 2025 at 10:53 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.