One Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Building in Charlotte Hall

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services from St. Mary’s and Charles County responded to the McDonald’s located at 30050 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a structure.

An off-duty Charles County Deputy who was on the scene reported a vehicle struck the corner of the structure with the operator unresponsive.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle struck the corner of the structure with the single occupant being evaluated by EMS.

Firefighters advised the building did not sustain any structural damage and placed all units in service.

Emergency medical personnel transported the operator to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

