One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Flips in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at approximately 2:08 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway and on its roof with no entrapment.

The single occupant was found to be conscious and alert, however, a helicopter was requested to land nearby a short time later due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.

All photos taken by ScanMD.org

