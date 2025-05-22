Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Garage Fire in Waldorf, No Injuries Reported

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 8:58 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and nearby companies responded to the 12000 block of Burning Oak Court in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Waldorf Volunteers quickly responded with engine 31, Tower 3, Duty 3, Chief 3A, and Chief 3, with first arriving units finding smoke showing from the garage attached to a 2-story residence.

Upon making entry through the front door, firefighters found heavy smoke conditions throughout the house with an an active fire in the garage

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes. All checks for extension and searches proved negative.

Units operated on the scene for approximately an hour and 30 minutes before returning to service.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

