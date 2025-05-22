Maryland Members of a PCP and Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy Centered in D.C. Receive Guilty Verdicts

Kenneth Watts, 57, of Upper Marlboro, Md., and James Kinard, 47, of Temple Hills, Md., were found guilty by a federal jury for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and PCP in the DMV. The conspiracy also used firearms to protect their narcotics and the proceeds from their trafficking operation.

The verdicts were announced by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven J. Jensen of the Washington Field Office, DEA Special Agent in Charge Ibrar A. Mian of the Drug Enforcement Administration Washington Division, and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The jury found both defendants guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of PCP. The jury also found defendant Kinard guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Jia M. Cobb scheduled sentencing for August 7, 2025. Watts and Kinard each face a minimum-mandatory sentence of 10 years in federal prison.



Watts has two prior felony drug convictions. Kinard has a prior 1995 conviction for second-degree murder while armed and a prior 2016 conviction assault with intent to commit robbery while armed and related offenses. Kinard was on supervised release during the investigation in this case.

Three co-defendants pleaded guilty before the case went to trial on May 7.

Melvin Grayson, 51, of District Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a detectable amount of cocaine, more than 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and more than one kilogram or more of PCP. Grayson faces a minimum-mandatory sentence of ten years. He has two prior felony drug convictions from 1993.

Tyrone Ragland, 56, aka “Tech,” of the District, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram of PCP.

Charles Cunningham, 58, of the District, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to their plea agreements, Ragland and Cunningham will be required to serve 15 years in prison. Cunningham has four prior felony drug convictions.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department intercepted a package containing six kilos of PCP at a FedEx facility in Maryland. The officers set up a controlled delivery of the package and stopped defendant Kenneth Watts after he picked it up. In Watts’ cell phone, investigators found text messages linking Watts to the package and to co-defendant Melvin Grayson.

Through controlled purchases and wiretaps, evidence showed that Grayson distributed PCP, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The investigation also showed that defendants Ragland, Cunningham, Kinard and others conspired with Grayson to distribute the narcotics. In search warrants conducted at various residences, agents recovered four firearms, more than 2.5 kilos of PCP, more than 100 grams of fentanyl, and approximately $50,000 in cash.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office Cross Border Task Force and the DEA Washington Field Office, with assistance from MPD’s Violent Crime Suppression Division and the Prince George’s County Police Department. The Cross Border Task Force is a part of the FBI’S Safe Streets Initiative and targets the most egregious and violent street crews operating in the District of Columbia. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland and the Baltimore/Washington High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program.

This investigation was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The matter is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nihar R. Mohanty and Iris Y. McCranie of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.