2025 Mixtape Concert Series Kickoff on Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism is announcing a new date for the kickoff of the 2025 Mixtape Concert Series. Due to unforeseen scheduling circumstances, the originally planned May 17 concert is now taking place during the most festive weekend of the summer—Saturday, July 5, at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

This weekend promises to amplify the celebration, bringing residents and visitors an unforgettable soundtrack to their Independence Day weekend. Fans can still look forward to the same high-energy lineup featuring four-time Billboard No. 1 Country artists Eli Young Band and Country Rap sensation Blanco Brown—now with even more summer vibes.

Who is hosting the concert series? The Mixtape Concert Series was created by Charles County Government Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism.

When do doors open? Doors are at 6pm.

What is the difference between tickets? General Admission– stadium seating on a first come first served basis. VIP– Ticket includes access to the exclusive Legends Club, an air-conditioned indoor clubhouse with a private bar and restroom as well as VIP only outdoor seating. Suite– Includes 15 Tickets in a Private Luxury, air-conditioned Suite with private restroom & wait staff. Handicapped accessible with both Upper Level and Lower Level Suites. Catering options are available, however it is ideal you order Catering in advance. A limited Catering menu is available on game day or your guests can visit the nearby Concessions.

Where are the concerts being held and how do I get there? Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County, Maryland, located in Waldorf – St. Charles just south of Billingsley Road, the new East/West highway connecting US Route 301 and MD Route 5. The street address is 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

How much is parking? Parking is FREE in all stadium parking lots, and done on a first-come, first-served basis. The parking lot is privately operated, therefore overnight parking is not permitted. All violators will be towed.

Can I bring my own food and drink into the concert? Regency Furniture Stadium prohibits any outside food or beverage. Bottled water is allowed.

