One Flown to Trauma Center After ATV, Dirt Bike and Pickup Truck Collide in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Park Hall Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving an ATV.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an ATV, a dirt bike, and a pickup truck involved with a 21-year-old male laying in the roadway with injuries.

Due to the patients injuries, a helicopter was requested to transport them. EMS met Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, where the victim was transported to an area trauma center.

One other patient was evaluated, it is unknown if they were transported or refused treatment.

Police are investigating the collision. This was one of 9 crashes within a 24 hour period for St. Mary’s County.