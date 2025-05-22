One Injured After Red-Light Runner Flips Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were returning to quarters in Engine 31 when they located a two vehicle collision with one overturned at Three Notch Road and Expedition Park Drive in Lexington Park.

Firefighters immediately requested a rescue assignment, blocked traffic and began checking for injuries and entrapment. At the same time, Dispatchers advised they were currently on the phone with 911 callers who reported one subject was trapped.

The adult male operator of the pickup truck was able to self-extricate from the vehicle right before firefighters arrived on scene/ The adult female operator of the SUV was also located already out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical services transported the male operator to an area hospital for pre-cautionary reasons and head pain. The female operator denied transport after being evaluated by EMT’s.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision. One witness along with the operator of the truck advised the white SUV ran a red light while the truck had a solid green signal.

