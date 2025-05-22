Class of 2025 Academic Leaders Announced, Graduating Class Earns Record Breaking $221 Million in Scholarship Offers

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Class of 2025 will be honored during outdoor graduation ceremonies set for May 27-29 at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. The Class of 2025 includes 2,284 graduates who earned a collective number of scholarships totaling almost $221 million.

This is the highest scholarship total for graduating CCPS seniors reported in the past decade. The total is likely to increase as graduates report scholarship offers to their respective high schools.

The graduation schedule is as follows. All graduations will stream live at www.ccboe.com.

Tuesday, May 27: St. Charles High School, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 27: Henry E. Lackey High School, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28: La Plata High School, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 28: Maurice J. McDonough High School, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 28: North Point High School, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 29: Westlake High School, 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 29: Thomas Stone High School, 1 p.m.

Valedictorians and salutatorians for the Class of 2025 were announced this week and represent the top academic achievers among graduates at each high school. These positions are determined by student GPAs.

Leading the Henry E. Lackey High School graduating Class of 2025 is Samantha Kindall as valedictorian and Jordyn Oliver as salutatorian. Kindall plans to attend High Point University in North Carolina this fall to study criminal justice. Oliver will attend the College of Southern Maryland and plans to study diagnostic sonography.



La Plata High School Class of 2025 leaders include a three-way tie this year for the position as valedictorian. Claire Bright, Sarah Dang and James “Trey” Roberts III, lead the graduating class from La Plata as co-valedictorians this year.

Bright heads to Davidson College in North Carolina this fall and plans to study biology and environmental sciences. Dang will attend the University of Maryland, College Park in the fall and plans to study computer science. Roberts will also attend the University of Maryland, College Park in the fall and plans to study mechanical engineering.

The Maurice J. McDonough High School Class of 2025 is led by valedictorian Ava Rowledge and salutatorian Julie Perriello. Rowledge heads to the University of Maryland, College Park in the fall. She plans to study government and politics and minor in international affairs. Perriello will attend High Point University in North Carolina. She plans to study accounting and business economics.

Two co-valedictorians lead North Point High School in its graduating Class of 2025 this year. They are Kelsey Garrity and Samarjeet “Sam” Virk as co-valedictorians. Aidan Metzgar is the class salutatorian. Garrity will attend Michigan State University in the fall and plans to study biology. Virk, the Student member of the Board of Education for the 2024-2025 school year, will attend the University of Maryland, College Park and plans to major in mechanical engineering.

St. Charles High School graduating senior Tobi Ojo leads the Class of 2025 as valedictorian. Jada Massey is the class salutatorian. Ojo heads to the University of Maryland, College Park in the fall and plans to major in computer science and music composition. Massey will also attend the University of Maryland, College Park and plans to major in biological sciences, physiology, and neurobiology on a pre-medicine track.

Valedictorian for the Class of 2025 at Thomas Stone High School is Jordan Loeffler and class salutatorian is Maida Nazir. Loeffler will attend the University of Maryland, College Park and plans to study aerospace engineering. Nazir will also attend the University of Maryland, College Park and plans to study public health science.

The graduating class from Westlake is led by valedictorian Maddox Cypress and salutatorian Gesselle Treminio Reyes. Cypress will attend the University of Michigan in the fall. He plans to study aerospace engineering. Treminio Reyes will also attend the University of Michigan this fall. She plans to double major in economics and political science.

2025 graduation numbers by school (scholarship totals may increase as offers are reported).

Henry E. Lackey High School

Total graduates: 259

Scholarship offers: $22,148,355.

La Plata High School

Total graduates: 318

Scholarship offers: $28,369,724.

Maurice J. McDonough High School

Total graduates: 253

Scholarship offers: $27,510,387.

North Point High School

Total graduates: 461

Scholarship offers: $67,199,038.

St. Charles High School

Total graduates: 408

Scholarship offers: $30,318,207.

Thomas Stone High School

Total graduates: 272

Scholarship offers: $17,594,087.

Westlake High School

Total graduates: 313

Scholarship offers: $28,136,320.

Total Class of 2025 graduates: 2,284.

Total scholarship offers: $221,276,118.