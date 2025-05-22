Clinton Man Accused of Strangling, Holding Woman Hostage in Waldorf, Found Hiding in Attic

Yohance Omari Eubanks, 41, of Clinton, was arrested on May 18, 2025, after an adult female victim flagged down a patrol officer to report that she had been violently assaulted over a 24-hour period. According to court documents filed in the District Court for Charles County, Eubanks is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and false imprisonment.

The victim, who shares a child with the suspect, told officers she had been “held against her will and physically assaulted” by Eubanks. The investigation revealed that assaults took place both in Prince George’s County and at the victim’s home in Waldorf on May 17, 2025.

According to the Statement of Probable Cause filed by Officer J. Berry III of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on the evening of May 17 when Eubanks became angry during a drive and “placed both hands around her neck and began choking her, causing her to nearly lose consciousness.” He then “struck her multiple times in the face and body with closed fists.”

That night, after they arrived at the victim’s residence in Waldorf, she reported that Eubanks “fell asleep on the victim’s bed.” She attempted to retrieve her phone, which he had taken earlier, but Eubanks woke up and again “grabbed the victim by the throat and squeezed, causing inability to breathe.” She told him: “You are trying to kill me,” before managing to roll away from him.

In the morning of May 18, the victim said she woke up and tried to leave. At that point, Eubanks “immediately attempted to stop her from leaving by laying on top of her for approximately 20 minutes.” She stated she was “unable to flee due to his body position on top of her and his weight.”

She told him she needed to use the bathroom. As he followed her while “screaming and insulting her,” she was able to flee the residence and flag down a patrol officer near Mall Circle in Waldorf. The victim left the residence without her child, explaining she was “unable to retrieve the child due to her exiting to notify law enforcement.”

Officers noted the victim had “visible injuries consistent with her account, including extensive bruising and swelling to her face, neck (throat), and body.” She provided police with “multiple photographs of injuries from prior reported and unreported assaults involving her and the defendant.”

After obtaining permission to enter the home, officers found an unattended infant in a bedroom and located Eubanks “hiding in a corner near storage items in the attic.” He was taken into custody without incident. Police confirmed his identity via his Maryland driver’s license.

The court records indicate that this was part of a broader domestic abuse history. The victim had previously attempted to obtain protective orders against Eubanks, and “the defendant’s vehicle was parked at a different address near the victim’s residence in an attempt to avoid service of an active peace order.” That order was successfully served following his arrest.

Eubanks has been charged with the following:

First-degree assault (felony) – punishable by up to 25 years

Second-degree assault (misdemeanor) – punishable by up to 10 years or a $2,500 fine

False imprisonment (misdemeanor)

He appeared in court on May 19, 2025, for a bond review hearing and is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2025, at the Charles District Court, Courtroom 3.

During processing, Eubanks was read his Miranda rights and acknowledged understanding, but “stated he would not answer any questions.”

