Suspected Medical Emergency Leads to Crash in Great Mills High School Parking Lot

On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 10:08 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the parking lot of Great Mills High School located at 21130 Great Mills Road, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one vehicle had struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot.

Firefighters and emergency medical services located multiple patients for evaluation with the operator of one vehicle appearing to be suffering from a medical emergency.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital. A third patient was evaluated on the scene, however, it is unknown if they were transported or signed care refusal forms.

Police are investigating the collision.

